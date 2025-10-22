MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $209.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $206.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.37.

MasTec stock opened at $207.68 on Friday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $420,780.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,148.03. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,803,250. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 37.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

