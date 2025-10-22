Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for ResMed Q1 Earnings

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ResMed in a report released on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.08 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

RMD has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.55.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $268.61 on Monday. ResMed has a 52-week low of $199.92 and a 52-week high of $293.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,743 shares of company stock worth $5,284,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 384.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

