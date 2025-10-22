Knowles (KN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Knowles to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $149.0750 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of KN opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Knowles has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 62,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,524.78. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $1,148,981.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,319.44. This trade represents a 45.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 94.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 8.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Knowles by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

