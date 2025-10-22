Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Norwood Financial from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Norwood Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $229.00 million, a PE ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 0.69. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 42,200.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at $319,000. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

