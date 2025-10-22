Q3 EPS Estimates for Methanex Cut by Raymond James Financial

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Raymond James Financial reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. Methanex has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $808.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.04 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 66.4% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,041,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,577,000 after acquiring an additional 814,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,209,000 after acquiring an additional 451,728 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 28.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,568,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 343,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 11.9% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after acquiring an additional 118,797 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

