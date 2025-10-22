Roth Capital Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NMG

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report released on Thursday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $2.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 7.7%

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $452.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.