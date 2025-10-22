OSI Systems (OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect OSI Systems to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $251.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.06. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $129.84 and a 12 month high of $257.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

In other news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $4,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 312,969 shares in the company, valued at $76,927,780.20. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $395,625.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,413.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

Get Our Latest Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.