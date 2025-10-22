Q3 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Issued By Roth Capital

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.26.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $251.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.23 and its 200 day moving average is $194.41. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $257.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 121.3% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

