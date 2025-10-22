HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $33.5240 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. On average, analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $601.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HONE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

