MaxLinear (MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $124.6620 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.94 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 55.53%.The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.77. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,765,272.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 312,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,867.84. This trade represents a 24.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

