Union Pacific (UNP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $6.2438 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:45 AM ET.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4%

UNP opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.02 and its 200 day moving average is $224.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $351,660,000 after acquiring an additional 105,664 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.8% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 target price (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.58.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

