Valero Energy (VLO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $28.7964 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 531,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 169,963 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 440,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,222,000 after acquiring an additional 189,009 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 347,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Valero Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 146,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

