Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on United Airlines FY2025 Earnings

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $10.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.30. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $12.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $100.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,330,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,589,000 after purchasing an additional 368,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,571,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,406,000 after purchasing an additional 489,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,819,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,994,000 after purchasing an additional 90,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,011,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10,777.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,511 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,424,544.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,670. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,918 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

