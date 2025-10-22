Berto Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 27th (NASDAQ:TACOU)

Berto Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TACOU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 27th. Berto Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Berto Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TACOU opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Berto Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACOU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berto Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berto Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,077,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berto Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,343,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berto Acquisition during the second quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Berto Acquisition during the second quarter worth $227,000.

About Berto Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 15, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

