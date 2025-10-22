Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canfor Q3 Earnings

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canfor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CFP. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

TSE:CFP opened at C$12.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.01. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$12.01 and a 52-week high of C$18.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.42.

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

