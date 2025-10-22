NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stake Raised by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $98.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,773. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

