iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stock Position Raised by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $122.66.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
