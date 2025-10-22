iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stock Position Raised by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $122.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.