iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.