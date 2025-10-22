D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $82.92 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $82,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.