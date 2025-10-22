Comparing Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) & ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) and ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Lumentum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of ClearOne shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lumentum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ClearOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lumentum and ClearOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 0 6 11 2 2.79 ClearOne 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Lumentum presently has a consensus target price of $139.43, suggesting a potential downside of 14.43%. Given Lumentum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lumentum is more favorable than ClearOne.

Lumentum has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearOne has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and ClearOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum 1.57% -3.02% -0.71% ClearOne -120.46% -57.86% -44.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lumentum and ClearOne”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.65 billion 7.02 $25.90 million $0.23 708.48 ClearOne $11.39 million 0.73 -$8.98 million ($6.99) -0.69

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than ClearOne. ClearOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumentum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lumentum beats ClearOne on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers, such as argon-ion and helium-neon lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, solar cell processing, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices. It provides professional microphones consisting of beamforming microphones, ceiling microphones, and wireless microphones. In addition, the company offers video products, such as video conferencing and collaboration solutions; professional-grade cameras; and AV networking, which deliver the IP A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video, and control over TCP/IP networks. It sells its commercial products to a network of independent professional audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

