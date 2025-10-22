Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,253,000 after purchasing an additional 912,682 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,357,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,242,000 after buying an additional 295,403 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,851,000 after buying an additional 713,762 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,151,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,565,000 after buying an additional 165,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,858,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,430,000 after buying an additional 89,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

