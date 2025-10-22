Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $45.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.