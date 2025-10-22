Benin Management CORP Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 3.1% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $469.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $471.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

