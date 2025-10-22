Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 458,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

