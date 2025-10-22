Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.