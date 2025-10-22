Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 488,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 77,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

BSCS stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

