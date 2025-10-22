Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.11 Million Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,414 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,319,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,483 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,378,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,643 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,554,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 679,878 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 758,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 487,530 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

