Foxx Development (FOXX) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) is one of 47 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Foxx Development to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Foxx Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Foxx Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foxx Development and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Foxx Development $65.92 million -$9.02 million -2.80 Foxx Development Competitors $2.77 billion $80.45 million 14.41

Profitability

Foxx Development’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Foxx Development. Foxx Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Foxx Development and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxx Development -13.69% N/A -25.71% Foxx Development Competitors -4.98% 0.78% 0.09%

Risk and Volatility

Foxx Development has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxx Development’s peers have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Foxx Development and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxx Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 Foxx Development Competitors 166 965 1018 33 2.42

As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 36.45%. Given Foxx Development’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Foxx Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Foxx Development peers beat Foxx Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Foxx Development Company Profile

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. is a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients. The company currently sells a diverse range of products including mobile phones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices principally in United State and is in the process of developing and distributing end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions. Foxx Development Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation, is based in Austin, TX.

