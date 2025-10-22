Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Dream Finders Homes accounts for approximately 0.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 136,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,794 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $176,168.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,891,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,051,054.96. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,003 shares of company stock worth $2,403,305. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of DFH stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%.The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.