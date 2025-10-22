First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2025

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Dividend History for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.