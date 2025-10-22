First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.
About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
