Zacks Research Downgrades Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Strong Sell

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.35.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $460.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.92. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

