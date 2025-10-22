First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

