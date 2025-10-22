Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 8,349 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises about 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of US Foods worth $35,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 152.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 63,288 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,087,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $85.11.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $95.00 price target on shares of US Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

