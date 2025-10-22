First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on October 31st

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCALGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FCAL stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a P/E ratio of 129.76 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

