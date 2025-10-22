Studio Investment Management LLC Has $18.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Studio Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.7% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

