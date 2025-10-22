USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 5th

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
USCB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.
USCB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of USCB stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. USCB Financial has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $350.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
USCB Financial Company Profile
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
