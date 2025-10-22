Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $7.25 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 70,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3,569.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 94.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at $2,647,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 13.0% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,109.12. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

