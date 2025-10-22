Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,132 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118,708 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 95,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 589,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $17.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.0643 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

