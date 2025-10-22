Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 45.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.39.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930,170.20. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,429,405. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

