Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Issues Earnings Results

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Bank First National had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%.

Bank First National Stock Performance

Bank First National stock opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank First National has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $135.72.

Bank First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Bank First National’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Bank First National from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank First National from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Insider Transactions at Bank First National

In other Bank First National news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,386.55. This trade represents a 11.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank First National

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

