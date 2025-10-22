Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,021 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 761,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

