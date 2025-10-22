Denali Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,513,092 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 523.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,590,000 after buying an additional 1,273,895 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,288,000 after acquiring an additional 741,282 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 279.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 705,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 403.3% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 463,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,832,000 after acquiring an additional 371,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Northland Capmk raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares in the company, valued at $35,369,326. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE BWXT opened at $205.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $214.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.