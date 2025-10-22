Welltower Inc. $WELL Position Trimmed by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $175.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.47. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

