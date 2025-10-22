Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $21,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

