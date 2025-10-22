Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.83 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF $FNDC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF were worth $24,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Price Performance

FNDC stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

