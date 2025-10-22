Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,020 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $11,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 739.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.30. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 95,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,057,995.80. This trade represents a 11.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

