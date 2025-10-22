Denali Advisors LLC Sells 3,727 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, CEO Vivek Bantwal purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.55 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 36.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 101.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

