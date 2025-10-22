Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 19,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 24,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%.The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 91.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

