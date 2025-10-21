Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ Stake Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,410 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Zumiez worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 6,451.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Zumiez by 50.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,889 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,020 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 5,618 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $112,865.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,047.27. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,655 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $77,851.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,380.20. The trade was a 33.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,033.97 and a beta of 1.04. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $24.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.53 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.06%.Zumiez’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Zumiez has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

