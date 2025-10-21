Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Up 0.3%
Novartis stock opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $133.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Novartis
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.